Norma Kuchenbrod died April 26 peacefully, at home, after a mercifully brief battle with cancer, with many of her family present. She was born on May 27, 1933 in the New York borough of Queens and grew up there, graduating from Jamaica High School. On August 19, 1956 she married Harry Leonard Kuchenbrod and moved with her young family to Syosset on Long Island in 1963. In 2004, she moved with her husband to Granby, Connecticut to be closer to children and grandchildren. In 2015, she moved in with her son Charlie's family, living in the "Casita" until she died. Her life was centered on her family and her vocation was motherhood. Beloved by her husband and children, she was also beloved as a daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Growing up spending summers sailing on Great South Bay and afternoons on Fire Island, she loved the beach and there could be no better way to spend a day than with family gathered at the beach. Her husband, Harry Leonard Kuchenbrod, died in 2007 and her brothers Ral and Ed Cronemeyer, and sister Mary Spitzform died before she did. Her brother Al lives near Las Vegas. Her son Charlie Kuchenbrod lives in Granby, CT with his wife, Becky Sielman; her daughter Deb Ryan lives in Simsbury, CT with her husband Rick Ryan; and her son Harry Edmund Kuchenbrod lives in Kings Park, NY. She was Grandmama or G'ma to Mary and Charles Kuchenbrod and Sean Ryan. She loved all of them, worried about all of them, and was proud of all of them. Her love, concern, and pride extended to her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews spread across the country and world. She was also blessed with a number of lifelong and more recent friends. She counted herself very fortunate in life. There will be a private service followed by cremation. Memorial gifts can be made to the Town of Granby (CT) senior van service, Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 www.parkinson.org. Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 www.alzfdn.org or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 www.cancer.org Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.