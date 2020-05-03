A one-of-a-kind, courageous, independent and beautiful soul has been called home. Norma M. (Fascendini) (Damian) Martel entered eternal peace on April 24, 2020. Norma will be remembered for her infectious laugh, wit, and charm. She was the definition of unconditional love, ready to lend a compassionate ear, a friend to all she met and always up for a good time. A US Navy Veteran, mother of 8, grandmother of 20, great grandmother of 28, aunt, sister-in-law and friend, Norma truly did it her way leaving many precious memories and a lasting legacy. Norma was born in New York on May 8, 1934 to Andrew and Mary (Cerri) Fascendini and raised in Kensington and New Britain. Determined to become a nurse, Norma joined the Hospital Corps and served from 1952 – 1956 during the Korean War. While stationed at US Naval Hospital Portsmouth, VA she met the love of her life, Anthony N. Damian, Jr. Together they had two children before his untimely death. She later married Paul A. Martel, eventually moving to Plainville to raise the family. Norma is survived by her children: Tony Damian, Mary (Damian) Reynolds, Joseph, David, Richard, Carol Martel Hall, James and their families; brother in-law Moe; sisters-in-law Simone, Dallas, Juanita, Jackie, and Charlene along with many cherished nieces, nephews, and adopted members to the Martel clan. She was predeceased by her son Michael; husbands Tony Damian and Paul Martel; brother Andy; sister-in-law Irene; and brothers-in-law Louis, Leo, Roger and Walter. The family wishes to thank the Apple Valley Rehab Annex Team for their constant care and courage during this pandemic, true heroes on the front line of a deadly virus. May we find peace knowing that Norma is now 100%, free of pain, zip-a-dee-doo-dah-ing along to the golden gate. Her cloud was ready, heaven could no longer wait. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Martel family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.bailey-funeralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.