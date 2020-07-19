1/
Norma M. (Fascendini) Martel
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24 from 6 to 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. Funeral services in celebration of Norma's life will begin at 9:30 AM on Saturday, July 25 from Bailey Funeral Home and proceed to the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 307 Bow Lane, Middletown. Burial with full military honors will be held at 11 AM at the graveside. Guests attending are required to wear face coverings and are expected to follow all social distancing guidelines. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Martel family for their trust. In memory of Norma, donations can be made to www.dav.org. For more information, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
