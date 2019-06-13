Norma (DuValle) Smith, 97, of Rocky Hill, loving wife to the late Harold Smith, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Atria, Greenridge Place, Rocky Hill. Norma was born June 30, 1921, in Indianapolis, IN, one of five children to the late Reginald and Oletha (Price) DuValle. She was raised in Indianapolis, attended Crispus Attuck High School, Butler University and Hunter College. In 1946 Norma moved to New York where she and her new husband started a family in 1947. The young couple moved to Connecticut in 1957 where she and Harold lived in Granby until 1986, then retired to Indiana. Norma was employed for many years as a teacher for the Town of Windsor becoming the first African American teacher in Windsor. In 1977 was selected as 'Teacher of the Year".In the early sixties while living in Granby with their children Pamela and Jan-Andre, Norma and her husband founded the nationally accredited Connecticut Stenographic Institute. They trained over 200 graduates who attained court reporting or court related positions throughout the country. In 1977, she organized a group of women interested in community service, who subsequently in 1979 became charter members of the Farmington Valley Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Norma also volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital, the Pan American Olympic Games and the National Episcopal Church Conference. Norma will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family, her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and J.P. Salvatore of Wethersfield; her son Jan Andre Smith; six adored grandchildren, Tanya Smith, Angela, Gina, Alicia and Peter Salvatore, and Reginald Harrison. In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her four siblings, Reginald DuValle, Jr., Mary Emma Landrum, Doris Rasdall and Lois Bynum. Norma will return to her roots in Indiana, where her funeral services will be held and she will be laid to rest next to Harold in Washington Park North Cemetery. There are no services in Connecticut. The family wishes to thank friends, relatives and caregivers for all your love and support. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary