Norma W. Cronin, 77, of West Hartford, CT passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Norma was born in Hartford, CT to the late Ivar and Margit Weitz. A lifelong resident of West Hartford, Norma worked for the Town of West Hartford for 32 years including 13 years serving as Town Clerk. Norma enjoyed life, family members and many friends. She was a selfless, generous person who was loving and giving. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. It was often said that there wasn't a stranger that Norma didn't instantly befriend, or share a smile with. Norma was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Pete Cronin. She is survived by daughter, Kelly and her partner Mark, son P.J., daughter Tracy and her husband Ian, granddaughter Jen and her husband Greil and great-granddaughter Elaina, and granddaughter Alli and her wife Angela. She is also survived by her sister Flo and brother Carl and his wife Susan, as well as several nieces and nephews and the entire Cronin Family. Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 19, from 4 to 7 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, at 10:00 am in St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary