The family and friends of Norman Andeen, age 82, of Manchester CT announce his passing on October 16, 2020. He was born in on August 24, 1938 to Norman and Marguerite [Graves] Andeen, Middletown CT and grew up in the Higganum section of Haddam. Norman attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown and graduated from Central Connecticut State University in 1960. He pursued further graduate work at Teachers' College Columbia University, the University of Hartford and the University of Connecticut. During the early 60's, Norm taught school in La Puente California and Lyme, Connecticut. Later he was Employment Manager at G. Fox and Company. Norm started teaching English as a Second Language in the Hartford school system in the 70's. While teaching in Hartford, he became a longtime friend to many. His last teaching assignment was a return to Parkville Community School where he rejoined his many friends. Norm's friends would describe him as handsome, a world traveler, a voracious reader, lover of old movies, and an antique collector; however, his friends would define him by his gentle kindness: his kindness had no age barriers-the young, the elderly and in-betweens gravitated toward Norm where they found a ready ear willing to listen to them. "Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind." – Henry James He leaves behind his cousins Diane Franklin and Barbara Deubert and many friends. Among those friends are Karen Taylor, Amanda Alfonso, Jonathan Benson, Nanci Budnick, Jeanne Garstka, and Richard and Audrey [Yellen] Quinlan. Private graveside services will be held at Burr District Cemetery, Route 81, Higganum, CT. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Higganum Methodist Church, 248 Saybrook Road, Higganum Connecticut 06441 or to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, Connecticut 06111. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
. Angels, get your dance cards ready because a fabulous salsa dancer is on his way.