Norman B. Manchester III, 78,of Cromwell, Connecticut, loving husband and father passed away on March 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Norm enjoyed a successful 35- year career with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He enjoyed fly fishing, woodworking, cooking, gardening and rooting for the Yankees and the Giants. Norm spent his childhood along the Connecticut River building rafts, swimming in the Portland quarry, water skiing and boating. He and Sheila enjoyed the beaches of the Cape, Florida, Newport and the Long Island Sound. In addition to his wife of 34 years, Sheila, he leaves his daughter Tracy (Rich) Raicik of Middletown, CT; a son Steven (Kathy) Manchester of Youngstown, NC; grandsons Thomas Manchester of Wallingford, CT and Daniel Manchester of Youngstown, NC and Cindy Gantnier of Richmond, VA. He also leaves behind two sisters, Loretta Hamilton and Maureen Lastrina and many nieces nephews and beloved extended family. Norm was predeceased by his parents, Norman B. Manchester II and Estelle Manchester, and a sister, Lois Gleason. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in Norm's memory to the Middlesex United Way Covid 19 Fund, 100 Riverview Center, Suite 230, Middletown CT 06457. To post an online condolence or share a memory with Norm's family, please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020