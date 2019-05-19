Norman Earl Beique, 79, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at home in Enfield, Connecticut, with his wife of 32 years, Joanne, by his side. Norm was an ever-present father and father figure to his children, stepchildren, grandchildren and a beloved menagerie of Dachshunds. Norm was born June 16, 1939, in East Freetown, Massachusetts, to Normand and Dorothy (Joiner) Beique, and lived most of his life in New England. He was the president of the East Hampton High School Class of 1958, and earned his bachelor's degree with honors from UMass in 1998.Norm had a long career in retail management and owned his own small business in the mid-70s. Norm was the health and beauty aides buyer for the First National supermarket chain for many years and retired in 1992.Norm is survived by his wife, Joanne Beique; daughters Maureen Wallbeoff (Brian Leib), and Lisa Kurpit; son Paul Beique (Barbara Magill); stepsons David Burnett, Dan Burnett, and Pete Burnett (Odette); stepdaughters Kris Gassick (Bob), and Pamela DeWitt (Jason); eight granddaughters; six grandsons; one great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Norms' daughter Michele Procaccini died in 2017. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019