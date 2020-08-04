Norman E. Moyer, age 93, husband of Shirley (Miller) Moyer since 1950, passed away on July 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Norman was born on November 6, 1926 in West Lawn PA to Wayne and Mary (Hafer) Moyer. Norman was a graduate of Wilson High School and Lehigh University. Mr Moyer was an accountant and long time employee of The Travelers Insurance Company, retiring in 1978. He was a veteran of WWII having served in the US Army in Japan. Norman and Shirley left PA in 1961 and made their home in Madison, Killingworth and Old Saybrook CT. Norman loved to read, spend time with his family and take long Sunday drives. Norman was a beloved friend to many and never lost ties to his friends in Pennsylvania. In addition to his wife of 70 years, Shirley, Norman is survived by his two daughters Victoria Moyer-Arden and her husband John of Santa Fe NM, his daughter Jill Moyer Toohey and her husband Keith of Westbrook CT and his son Teague Moyer and his wife Cheryl (Floyd) of Killingworth CT, as well as 7 grandchildren Paul and Gabe Arden, Michael and Alan Horan and Andrew, Lauren and Steven Moyer and 1 great granddaughter Vanessa Horan. A private family memorial is being planned.



