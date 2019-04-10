Norman E. Muir, 94, of Plainville, was a kind and always happy man. Norman passed away on Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Arden Court in Farmington. He was the widower of Nancy (Benke) Muir. Born in Rochester, NY, Norman moved to Plainville in 1963. A graduate of Scottsville High School in NY, he received his Bachelors Degree from the Rochester Business Institute. A World War II US Navy veteran, Norman was Vice President of Bank of Boston in Waterbury for 26 years. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain; was a member of the Midways Group at the church; former Chairman of the Plainville United Way; was formerly on the Plainville YMCA Finance Committee; the Plainville Centennial Committee and West Cemetery Commissioner. He was also a former High School Basketball referee. Norman and his wife Nancy used to cruise all over the world.He is survived by his son, Norman R. Muir and his wife Donna of Williamsville, NY; his step daughter, Bonnie Arcari and her partner Dawn Taylor of Middlefield; and four beloved grandchildren, Alexa Muir, Audrey Arcari, Amy Arcari and Timothy Arcari. Norman was the youngest of seven children and was raised on a dairy farm. Two of Norman's brothers were killed while serving our country during World War II.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday (April 27, 2019) 10 AM at First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain. Private burial was in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to For Goodness Sake, Inc., PO Box 2124, Bristol, CT 06011 (https://www.forgoodnessake.org/donate). The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy with Norman's family at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary