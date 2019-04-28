Norman George Cloutier, 83, of East Windsor passed from his earthly life on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona. He had been a resident of Windsor for 50 years prior to moving to East Windsor. He was born and raised in New Bedford, MA. "Frenchie" joined the U.S. Army at age 17, serving in Fort Niagara and Fort Totten during the Korean War. After his discharge he moved to Harford where he eventually found employment at Pratt & Whitney. He was employed there for 40 years, first as a welder and later as a non destructive test (NDT) engineer traveling the US, Europe, and Africa. It was during these travels that he found the place he wanted to retire. In his early years in CT he was a NASCAR sportsman driver, racing at dirt tracks in the northeast, mostly Stafford, CT and Fonda, NY. He met and married the love of his life, June Campbell, in 1962. They were devoted to each other for almost 57 years. Their first home was in Enfield. In 1968 they moved to Windsor and he joined the Hayden Station Fire Company. He was a member until his death and had served as a line officer, Chief and Treasurer of the Company. He was the father of 2 boys and a girl. He participated in their lives leading Webelo's, Boy Scout troops, coaching American Legion baseball, serving as a volunteer for the recreational swim team, and especially shopping for prospective colleges. During this period, he also found time to earn an Associate Degree from Manchester Community College and a Fire Science Degree from Middlesex Community College. He was a member of Composite Lodge No. 28 A.F. & A.M. of Suffield, Gray Dickinson Post # 59 American Legion of Windsor, the Connecticut Fire Chief's Association, and the New England Association of Fire Chief's. While living in Arizona in the winter at Monte Vista Village he played softball until age 76, tennis until age 80, and team billiards until he passed. He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife June, sons Douglas of East Windsor and Lawrence (Keri) Cloutier of Granby, MA, and daughter Suzanne (Michael) Banks of Colchester. He is also survived by 5 grandsons; Zakery, Brandon and Tyler Cloutier and Josiah and Elijah Banks and a great grandson, Brently Cloutier. He also leaves his sister Lillie Francis of Bellingham, MA., his nieces Amy and Jessica, and his cousins Norman and Bil all in MA. He was predeceased by his parents Lillie (Leblanc) and Lucien Cloutier; aunts and uncles Noella and Adrien Cloutier, Steffanie and Roland Cloutier and cousin Adrienne Duchesneau. His family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4-7 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Family and friends may gather Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9AM at Carmon's in Windsor followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Saint Marianne Cope Parish, St. Philip's Church, 150 So. Main Street, East Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hayden Station Fire Company, 54 Basswood Rd., Windsor, CT 06095. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019