Hebrew Funeral Association Inc
906 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 888-6919
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Israel Cemetery
51 Jackson St
Avon, CT
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Congregation Beth Israel
701 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT
Norman G. Kurtz Obituary
Norman G. Kurtz, 84, of Bloomfield, formerly of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019 with his loving daughter Julie by his side. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Max and Jennie (Rose) Kurtz. Norman owned and operated Norman Marine on New Park Ave. in West Hartford for well over 50 years. He had first ventured into selling cars but found his real passion was selling boats. He earned the respect of his peers in the industry. Norman was honored as a Top 50 Dealer in 1985 by Boston Whaler and received an award from the President of the Starcraft Boat Company in 1988. Norman was a former member of the CT Marine Trades Association, Cliffside Country Club and Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford. He was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his beloved daughter Julie S. Kurtz of Bloomfield and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was the youngest of his siblings who have predeceased him; Jack Kurtz and Harriet (Ethyl) Weisenberg and Marcia Polinsky. A funeral will be graveside on Thursday at 11:00AM at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 51 Jackson St. in Avon, with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating. Following interment the family will receive friends for Shiva back at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, from 12:30 to 4:00PM, and share in a meal of condolence. The world is a better place for everyone that knew Norman. As expressed by his daughter, "Thank you for being you, there will only be one Norman Kurtz". Donations in Norman's memory can be made to Congregation Beth Israel. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2019
