Norman H. Halle, 90, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 50 years of the late Ghislaine (Lambert) Halle, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Notre Dame des Boise, Quebec, Canada, he was the 17th child of 22, of the late Edouard and Rose-Anne (Hains) Hallee. Predeceased by 17 brothers and 3 sisters. After marrying the love of his life, he relocated to New England and settled in CT to raise his family. He was a longtime, faithful communicant of St. Rose Church, East Hartford. Norman retired from Architectural Building Systems as a dry waller. He continued being a lumber jack and started his career becoming a cook and baker for his family. Norman was an avid hockey fan, especially the Montreal Canadians, loved to tell stories of his time growing up to ensure we would remember some family history, pass them on and not to take life for granted. Always encouraging and supporting his family to live life with no regrets. He loved to be comical, laugh and not sit still, even if he was told to relax and he was known by his family as the "energizer bunny" with no off switch. Norman was a supportive and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves his five children, Lucy Houle and husband Richard Houle, Linda Halle-Smith and husband, Brian Smith. Leo J Halle Sr., Luke F. Halle, Lise Podkulski and husband Tom J Podkulski, III, with whom he made his home. He was very proud of and adored his 14 grandchildren and cherished his 11 great-grandchildren. Seeing them completed his day; and as of recent his four legged companions, Nacho and Nolin. He is survived by one brother, Lionel Halle of Quebec and one sister, Jeanne Bissonette, Glastonbury, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A giant spirit, an angel and inspiration of hope, he will be forever missed and leaves a huge void in our hearts. Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 11, from 3 to 5 pm with a service to conclude the evening at 5 pm at the D'Esopo – East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St, East Hartford. Burial will be held at a later date in his hometown in Canada. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the compassionate care given to Norman by all the providers with Prime Healthcare. To share a memory with his family, please visit www.despoeh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019