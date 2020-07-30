1/1
Norman Hyer
1938 - 2020
Norman Hyer, 81, was happily married to Susan (Wirth) Hyer for 52 years, died on July 20, 2020 in Mystic, CT after a long struggle with cancer. He was born on October 17, 1938 in Springfield, MA. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa. Norman was a graduate of the University of Hartford as a business major and was an officer at the Bank of New England and Fleet Bank. Before retirement, he worked at the University of Connecticut, as a systems analyst in the I.T. Department. Norman was a wonderful husband and caring father. He will also be missed by many friends who will remember him for his unusual sense of humor, and his ability to easily make new friends. He was an avid tennis player and skier, and was an active 15-year member of Nepsic Tennis Club in Glastonbury, before moving to StoneRidge, Mystic, CT. In addition to his wife Susan, Norman is survived by his beloved daughter Kinsley, his sister Lorraine Cardoso, and a niece and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's memory can be made to Camp Horizons, P.O. Box 323, S. Windham, CT 06266, or ARC of Eastern CT, 125 Sachem St., Norwich, CT, 06360. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
