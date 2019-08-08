Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Norman J. Fors Obituary
Norman J. Fors, 56, of Newington, died on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Born and raised in New Britain, son of the late John and Eleanor (Bailey) Fors, he resided in Newington for many years. Norm was employed by Local Market in Newington. He enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time in his garden and around the yard. A loving father, he leaves his daughter Melissa Fors of Manchester. He also leaves his sister Elizabeth Gola, of Plainville; a brother Kenny Fors of Granby; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime companion Donna Nelson of Newington. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A celebration of his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 8, 2019
