On Friday, July 10, 2020, Norman "Butch" Jensen Kastner, Jr., 74, joined those that he loved that went before him. The world has lost a great husband, father, papa, brother, friend and patriot. Norm fought the valiant fight against lung cancer and succumbed peacefully with his loving family by his side. Through many treatments, he never gave up hope and was the eternal optimist. Born in 1945 in Hartford, Norm was a proud Navy veteran. He worked tirelessly in a corporate position in the moving industry throughout his career. In retirement, Norm volunteered his time with many philanthropic organizations and most recently with Newington Human Services. He enjoyed bringing joy and was constantly giving of his time. Norm was a quiet man and did many things throughout his life that helped others. Norm loved to create memories whether it was antiquing and taking drives with Dorothy, breakfast in the park with the Kastner clan, opening the doors to his home to friends and family whether in Newington, Niantic or Rocky Hill, spending time at Bobby's Vermont House, breakfasts and lunches with his childhood friends, and most recently on the sidelines of every event that Sara and Nathan took part in. The sun rose and set by his baby, Sara, and his buddy, Nathan; being their Papa filled Norm's heart. We know Norm will be cheering on his teams while logging stats. Good luck Huskies, Yankees and Giants in your next season - whenever that is. Norm leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 54 years Dorothy, his devoted daughter Kiersty and her husband Brian Burr, and the center of his world his grandchildren, Sara and Nathan Burr. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Alice (Barrieau) Kastner as well as his sister Patricia Zanotelli and brother-in-law Ralph SanGiacomo. He is survived by the most supportive and adoring family including brother Harry Kastner and his wife Sandra, sister Carol Spaziani and her husband Robert, sister Diana Epstein and her husband Charles, sister Claudette Matthews and her husband Edward, brother Ronald Kastner, and brother Jeffrey Kastner and his wife Lori and brother-in-law, Raphael Zanotelli. He will always be remembered as a kind hearted man who gave great hugs to his nieces, nephews, and many special friends that he collected throughout his life especially Ange Comeau. In memory of Norm, his family asks that you all do a good deed for someone in need. Norm led with his heart and lived by the saying "In a world where you can be anything, be kind." Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Norm's life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. In this pandemic time, memorial donations can be made to Newington Human Services Food Bank, 131 Cedar Street, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with Norman's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net