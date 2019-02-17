Norman J. Ratte, 80, passed away on February 13, 2019 surrounded by his family at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, CT. Born in Springfield, MA on July 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Romeo J. and Rolande E. (Tetrault) Ratte. Before retiring, he was a District Manager for Big Y Foods. Norman was also the former owner of the Crossroads Motel in West Springfield, MA. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman. To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife Victoria E. (Brodeur) Ratte of Somers, CT; children Michael J. Ratte and Laurette M. Ratte of West Springfield; step-children Rebecca A. Tucker of Griswold, CT and Eric A. Barber of Westfield, MA; grandchildren Mark and Michael Forry, Tyler Paske and Gavin Barber; brother Raymond P. Ratte and his wife Nancy of Mansfield Center, CT as well as his nephew Brian Ratte of Mansfield Center, CT. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 9 -11 AM at Forastiere Smith Funeral Home 220 North Main Street, East Longmeadow, MA with a service at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Kings Highway, West Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norman's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, please visit www.forastiere.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary