Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.
10 Elm St.
Waterville, ME 04901
207-873-3393
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
Waterville, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Pelletier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman R. Pelletier


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman R. Pelletier Obituary
Norman Royden Pelletier of Fort Kent/Waterville, ME and Windsor Locks, CT passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019 at Maine Veterans' Home Augusta, ME. He was 87. Norman was born in Fort Kent, Maine on Aug. 26, 1932 the son of Simone St Amant(d) and Ludger Pelletier. Norman served our country during the Korean War as an Airman in the United States Air Force. After serving in the USAF, Norman worked for Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, CT. He was also a Union worker and a private contractor. He was an active club member including the Knights of Columbus and Polish American Club of Windsor Locks; American Legion and B.P.O.E. Lodge 905 of Waterville. Norman is survived by his loving daughter Anna Marie Pelletier of Louisiana; his adopted daughter Valerie Nunes of Windsor Locks, CT; his beloved first wife Yvonne (Tingley) Pelletier of Windsor Locks, CT; his five siblings: Rodney Pelletier and his wife Diane, Joan Poulin, Gary Pelletier and his wife Joanne, Betty Loubier, Carolle Butler and her husband David; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved second wife Jeannine; and was widowed by his beloved third wife Pattie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wed., December 11, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville, ME. Arrangements by Gallant Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.gallantfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Burial will be in the Spring 2020.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -