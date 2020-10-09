STEINGARD, Norman "Norm" Steingard, 78 years of age, of Avon, CT, died peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born September 27, 1942 in New London, CT, Norm was the son of the late Violet and Abraham Steingard of Bridgeport, CT. He was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT and after serving in the United States Army, earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing/Economics from the University of Bridgeport. In 1965, he married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Sandy Smuckler Steingard, who sadly passed in 2009. He loved her with all his heart and soul. After earning his degree, Norm spent the next 30 years working hard and learning from his varied positions at Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET). From a modest start, collecting money from pay phones, he worked his way to the very top, retiring proudly as Director of Corporate Finance. He met lifelong friends there in Rick and Kerry Hunter and Barry (d. 2014) and Margaret "Peggy" Thompson. In his spare time, he earned his real estate license and with his friend Rick, bought and managed properties for over 20 years. After retirement, in addition to traveling or watching a UCONN basketball game and relaxing with his wife Sandy, he made a point of helping others by preparing tax documents for the poor, building homes with Habitat for Humanity, and volunteering at the UCONN Health Center. More recently, Norm also loved "tooling around" in his MG, playing golf with friends, enjoying his morning muffin and coffee, sharing a home cooked meal with his neighbor, solving Sudoku puzzles, petting his kitty, Foxy Roxy and taking daily walks with his daughter, Beth. His interests were unique and his life full; he was a yo-yo champion, built and flew model airplanes, ran the New York City Marathon, learned how to play the banjo, knew Morse code, and never passed up his favorite sweets, whether it was a Klondike bar, a bowl of green mint chocolate chip ice cream, or a box of Good and Plenty. Above all he loved his family and friends. Even as his disease progressed and continued to erase his memory, this last year living with Beth, restored his spirit and happiness. He was as funny as ever and more himself than he had been in a very long time. If there was a way to beat this horrible disease, he found it. He was a true gentleman who will be remembered most for his wise advice, empathy and sense of humor which he shared with everyone he met. He had an intuitiveness about people and a rare ability to take on the perspective of others, even strangers. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Joanne Steingard currently residing in Frankfurt, Germany, and his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Ross Finn of Natick, MA; his sister Selma Glazer of Natick, MA; his sister and brother-in-law Muri and Frank Reed of Herriman, UT; his brothers- and sisters-in-law Allen and Jean Smuckler of CT and Arlene and Danny Domue of PA; his treasured grandchildren Caroline and Sam Steingard and Alexandra and Emma Murphy; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).