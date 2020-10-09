I am so sad to hear about your Dad. My memories of both your Mom and Dad are heartwarming. After your Mom died your Dad and I shared a lot about what it felt like to lose a spouse. He talked with such emotion and warmth about his love for your Mom. Beth, having him live with you was the most wonderful. I send my love to all of you. I hope the “Norman” stories and memories will help fill the void. Margie Greenblatt

