Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Normand Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Normand D. Benjamin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Normand D. Benjamin Obituary
Normand D. Benjamin, 67, of West Simsbury, husband of Pamela Bohnsack, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He owned and operated the Cobblestone Landscaping, Co. for many years. In addition to his wife, he leaves three children, Noah of Seymour, Seton of Hartford and Gabriel of Collinsville; his siblings, Lucille Bannon of Plainville, Michelle Kioko of Torrington, Thomas Benjamin and wife Pam of Chicago, James Benjamin and wife Jennifer of Virginia, and Lorrie Runnels and husband Rick of Pattersonville and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to CT Food Share or to . Please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.