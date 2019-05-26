Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Normand Surprenant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Normand John Surprenant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Normand John Surprenant Obituary
Normand John Surprenant, 73, of East Haddam and formerly of Colchester, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital after a long illness. Normand was born in Hartford on November 13, 1945, he was the son of Barbara (Halisey) Surprenant of East Haddam and the late Normand H. Surprenant. Norm was the former owner and operator of the United Auto Parts Store in Colchester for over 18 years. He sold the business and became a professional ski instructor, teaching skiing at Stratton Mountain in Vermont and during the summer months, he taught skiing at St. Arnaud in New Zealand. Norm loved being outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, playing tennis and skiing. He will be remembered for his wit, humor and generous spirit. He is survived by his girlfriend, Kerensa Clark of New Zealand; his mother, Barbara, of E. Haddam; two daughters, Michelle and husband Michael Dibuono of Colchester, Mignette Bogue of Brooklyn; a sister, Kathleen Surprenant and husband Michael Cipriano of Melbourne Beach, FL, two grandchildren, Scott McDonnell, Zachary Bogue; two great grandchildren, Connor and Colton McDonnell; close family friend, Rock Eaton of Colchester; and numerous extended family and friends. He was pre deceased by a sister, Janet Kearney. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge and express their appreciation for the love and care shown to Norm by his nephew, Treavor Kearney and life-long friends, Jay Cunningham, Mark and Cate Henderson. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 1 – 3 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd,. Colchester. A celebration of life and time for remembrance will be held at 3 pm at the funeral home. Donations in his memory may be made to the , For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Download Now