Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Normand P. Therrien

Normand P. Therrien Obituary
Normand P. Therrien, 65, of Wethersfield, loving husband of 45 years to Freida (Garrett) Therrien, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Normand was born December 17, 1953, and raised in Middletown, one of eleven children to the late Lionel and Paulina (Morneault) Therrien. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and dear friend. To view the full obituary and/or leave condolences, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
