D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Normand Paul St. Sauveur Obituary
After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Normand (Norm) Paul St. Sauveur of Wake Forest, NC left this earth on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his wife and love of his life of 52 years, Georgette (Georgie) St. Sauveur in 2011 and his brother, Marcel St.Sauveur in 2017. He was the beloved father of Jill St. Sauveur of New Britain, CT; Carol St.Sauveur Ferris of Wake Forest, NC; Penny E. Salerno (Ron) of Newington, CT; and Dr. Richard C. Gould (Verna) of Winchester, KY. He was also a very special Grandpa to six grandchildren: Jennifer Hearon, Eric Ferris, Kristin Beth Ferris, Sabrina Filipek, Danielle Church Reardon, Jeffrey Alexander and Nicole Mabrey. And the adored "Pepe" to nine great grandchildren: Molly Hearon, Ashley Ferris, Kenan Ferris, Justin Filipek, Travis Filipek, Chase Reardon, Kiersten Reardon, Alex Mabrey and Brittany Mabrey. He was also blessed with one great-great grandson, Duke Mabrey. And he leaves nieces Michele Dolan and Marie Dugay - Brutsky; nephew and godson Mark St. Sauveur and nephew John St.Sauveur. Norm was born on March 2, 1930 in Holyoke, MA to Ovide St.Sauveur and Marie Blanche St.Sauveur. He attended St. Anne's School and Hartford High School. In 1978 he founded St.Sauveur Associates, an independent sales rep agency in Simsbury, CT and later sold it in 1995. In 1990, he and Georgie retired to Florida. Upon her death, Norm moved to Wake Forest, NC in 2012. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (November 2nd) at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, followed by a celebration of his life at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Normand St. Sauveur and sent to Dementia Alliance of North Carolina (formerly Alzheimer's North Carolina), 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 or online at dementianc.org. To leave a message of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
