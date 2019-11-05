Home

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
365 Main St
Saco, ME 04072
(207) 282-0562
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
365 Main St
Saco, ME 04072
View Map
Normand R. Lemaire Obituary
Old Orchard Beach, Normand R. Lemaire, 79, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Woonsocket, RI July 26, 1940 the son of Willey and Marie R. Gervais Lemaire. Normand graduated Summa Cum Laude from Penn State University and worked several years as a CPA at United Technologies Corp in Harford, Ct. He loved feeding his birds, traveling and spending time with his family. Normand is predeceased by his daughter Michelle Elizabeth Lemaire and his brother Raymond Lemaire. Survivors include his wife of 57 years Mary Lou Lemaire of Old Orchard Beach, a daughter Melanie Lemaire Hannon and husband Brian of Dedham, MA. Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco from 10 to 11AM on Saturday November 9, 2019. A 11:00 AM memorial service will follow at the funeral home. Service will conclude with US Army military honors. Burial will be at a later date. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center, 92 Pine Point Rd, Scarborough, Maine 04074. For those wishing to post condolences, please OOBFH.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2019
