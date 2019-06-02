Nuala Griffin of Avon, CT, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 73. Nuala was born to the late Paddy Griffin and Breda Phelan on December 12, 1945 in Dublin, Ireland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerome D. Monchecourt and her brother, Conor Griffin. Nuala grew up on Griffith Avenue in the north side of Dublin. In 1967 she became an airline stewardess for Aer Lingus. She moved to America in 1968, upon her marriage to her first husband, Edward Carleton Reuter. While living in Schenectady, NY, she found her love for selling homes working at Veronica Lynch Real Estate. Nuala moved to the Farmington Valley with her son David in 1983. Nuala worked for many real estate firms in the region with high accolades, then became the on-site Sales Director for the 500 acre sub-division at Devonwood in Farmington. In 1991, she then joined Prudential Real Estate, now Berkshire Hathaway. Over the course of her career at Berkshire Hathaway, Nuala received 15 Chairman Circle Awards, Five Year and Ten Year Legend Awards. She was associated with the listing or sales of some of the most prestigious properties in Avon, Farmington, West Hartford and Simsbury.Nuala leaves behind her son, David Reuter, of Lexington, MA, David's wife, Cindy, and their three sons Tyler, Hugh and Reed. She is also survived by her siblings, Clare (John) Mitchelmore of Devon, England, John (Mary) Griffin, Michael (Catherine) Griffin, Brendan (Ruth) Griffin, Marie (Stephen) Baker and many nieces and nephews, all of Dublin, Ireland. The family will celebrate her life with friends at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber, https://www.dana-farber.org. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Nuala's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary