Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Nunzio Chelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nunzio Valentino Chelli


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nunzio Valentino Chelli, 86, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Joan "Dolly" (Mandella) Chelli, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 peacefully at Arden Courts in Farmington. Born on Valentine's Day, 1934 in Clairton, PA, son of the late Domenic and Claudina (Masci) Chelli, he was a resident of West Hartford for the past 56 years. Nunzio was a graduate of Marietta College. Prior to his retirement, Nunzio was President of Finance System of Hartford. He was an usher and active member of the Church of St. Brigid, West Hartford. Nunzio was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan and he attended both Super Bowl IX and X. Nunzio and Dolly were fortunate to have a lifetime of family vacations and gatherings. They also along with their "special friends" enjoyed years of UConn Basketball, Football and Final Four adventures; Aruba vacations, and a memorable tour of France. He was President of the West Hartford Boys Football League and coached the Pee Wee Patriots for many years. There wasn't a day he didn't run into a former player or parent. Besides his wife, he is leaves his children and their spouses, Mark and Caryn Chelli of West Hartford, Carolyn and Dan Pastore of Sherborn, MA and Beth and Doug Edmunds of Ashland, MA. He was "Pap" to eight special grandchildren, Lauren, Lydia and Brian Chelli, Allyson, Jack and Wyatt Valentino Pastore and Griffin and Kaitlyn Edmunds. He also leaves a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Gretchen Chelli of Pittsburgh, PA and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Floyd and Darlene Mandella of North Huntington, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Nunzio was predeceased by a brother, Albert Chelli, a niece, Claudina Chelli and a sister, Vivian Paul. From all your family and friends, God rest your loving soul, and may your memory be from generation to generation. The funeral and burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford were private. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Arden Courts of Farmington for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Hall Baseball, www.hallbaseball.org. or the West Hartford All Sports Council – Youth Sports League, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107 Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nunzio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now