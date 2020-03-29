|
Nunzio Valentino Chelli, 86, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Joan "Dolly" (Mandella) Chelli, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 peacefully at Arden Courts in Farmington. Born on Valentine's Day, 1934 in Clairton, PA, son of the late Domenic and Claudina (Masci) Chelli, he was a resident of West Hartford for the past 56 years. Nunzio was a graduate of Marietta College. Prior to his retirement, Nunzio was President of Finance System of Hartford. He was an usher and active member of the Church of St. Brigid, West Hartford. Nunzio was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan and he attended both Super Bowl IX and X. Nunzio and Dolly were fortunate to have a lifetime of family vacations and gatherings. They also along with their "special friends" enjoyed years of UConn Basketball, Football and Final Four adventures; Aruba vacations, and a memorable tour of France. He was President of the West Hartford Boys Football League and coached the Pee Wee Patriots for many years. There wasn't a day he didn't run into a former player or parent. Besides his wife, he is leaves his children and their spouses, Mark and Caryn Chelli of West Hartford, Carolyn and Dan Pastore of Sherborn, MA and Beth and Doug Edmunds of Ashland, MA. He was "Pap" to eight special grandchildren, Lauren, Lydia and Brian Chelli, Allyson, Jack and Wyatt Valentino Pastore and Griffin and Kaitlyn Edmunds. He also leaves a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Gretchen Chelli of Pittsburgh, PA and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Floyd and Darlene Mandella of North Huntington, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Nunzio was predeceased by a brother, Albert Chelli, a niece, Claudina Chelli and a sister, Vivian Paul. From all your family and friends, God rest your loving soul, and may your memory be from generation to generation. The funeral and burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford were private. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Arden Courts of Farmington for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Hall Baseball, www.hallbaseball.org. or the West Hartford All Sports Council – Youth Sports League, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107 Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020