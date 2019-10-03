Home

Odell V. Martin


1935 - 2019
Odell V. Martin Obituary
1935 - 2019 Odell Vietta Bunkley Martin of Hartford passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born May 23, 1935 to Elizabeth and John Bunkley. After attending Weaver High School, she became an educator in the Hartford Public School System retiring in 1993. Odell was an avid swimmer, gourmet cook and was dedicated to all children, in both her family and community. She was a devoted member of Faith Congregational Church where she served on the deaconess board. Odell was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her eight sisters and two brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children Ralph (Ponch) Martin, Jr (Linda) Hartford; Renneah Martin Lawrence (Marvin) Reynolds, GA; Michele Martin Johnson (Anthony) Lexington, KY; Randall Martin (Tamara) Perry, GA; Ellen Jean Threet Powder Springs, GA; Ronald Martin Hartford; former husband and friend Ralph (Reggie) Martin, Sr of Hartford; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Home going service will be October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Congregational Church 2030 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120, repast will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://www.lawrenceintl.org/ in Odell's name.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
