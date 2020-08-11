Olga Brynga

Olga Vasil Brynga of West Hartford Connecticut died peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1926 to John and Veronica Raugal Vasil in Hartford, CT. She lived most of her life in the Hartford area attending local schools, Hartford Public High School and the Hartford Secretarial School. Olga worked as an Expeditor at Gilman & Marks Attorneys for many years. She was a member of the Connecticut Historical Society, the Belles of West Hartford, the St. Thomas Woman's Club and our Lady of Perpetual Help Circle Group. She had a passion for cooking, gardening and sewing, especially tailoring. She also enjoyed tole painting and antiquing. Olga was an avid reader, loved to take long walks, and for many years enjoyed playing tennis. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Victor Fred Brynga, her sister Jean (Jennie) Viets Betz and her longtime companion, Matthew Kozlowski. Olga is survived by her two nieces Nancy Cosenza and Barbara Hayes of Huntington Beach, CA, her two nephews, John Betz of Goshen, CT and Matthew Betz of Mystic, CT, and her best and dearest friends, Linda and Dennis Moore of West Hartford, CT. A private burial will be held at Fairview cemetery. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Thomas Apostle Church will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Children's Foundation at connecticutchildrensfoundation.org
; or The Mercy Community Development Office, 2021 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117-2796. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com