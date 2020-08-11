1/1
Olga Brynga
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Vasil Brynga of West Hartford Connecticut died peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1926 to John and Veronica Raugal Vasil in Hartford, CT. She lived most of her life in the Hartford area attending local schools, Hartford Public High School and the Hartford Secretarial School. Olga worked as an Expeditor at Gilman & Marks Attorneys for many years. She was a member of the Connecticut Historical Society, the Belles of West Hartford, the St. Thomas Woman's Club and our Lady of Perpetual Help Circle Group. She had a passion for cooking, gardening and sewing, especially tailoring. She also enjoyed tole painting and antiquing. Olga was an avid reader, loved to take long walks, and for many years enjoyed playing tennis. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Victor Fred Brynga, her sister Jean (Jennie) Viets Betz and her longtime companion, Matthew Kozlowski. Olga is survived by her two nieces Nancy Cosenza and Barbara Hayes of Huntington Beach, CA, her two nephews, John Betz of Goshen, CT and Matthew Betz of Mystic, CT, and her best and dearest friends, Linda and Dennis Moore of West Hartford, CT. A private burial will be held at Fairview cemetery. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Thomas Apostle Church will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Children's Foundation at connecticutchildrensfoundation.org; or The Mercy Community Development Office, 2021 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117-2796. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved