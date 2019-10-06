Home

Wapping Community Church
1790 Ellington Rd
South Windsor, CT 06074
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Olga I. Szabo


1928 - 2019
Olga I. Szabo Obituary
Olga I. Szabo (Yanko) formerly of Manchester and South Windsor passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Born on January 28th, 1928 in the Cana District of Saskatchewan. Olga was raised on a farm on the Canadian prairies. She eventually found her way to become a citizen of the United States where she started working for Eastern Airlines which led her to New York City and finally to Connecticut and Bradley Field where she set down roots and started her family. She was predeceased by her parents Steve and Barbara; sister Yolanda; brother James; sister Irma; niece Arlene and her son Gregory. Olga is survived by son Richard and his wife Linda and their children Michael and Dixie, two sisters, Barbara and Elsie, two grandchildren, Richard and Sheri and great grandson Eli. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at her longtime church, Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Rd, South Windsor, CT on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held in her honor following the service at 12:30 at the Nutmeg Restaurant, 297 South Main St. East Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Olga to the at .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
