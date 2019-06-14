Mangiafico Olga Olga (Interlandi) Mangiafico, 94, of Wethersfield, wife of the late Michele Mangiafico, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on June 12, 2019. Born in Solarino, Italy to the late Salvatore and Maria Interlandi. Olga lived most of her life in the Hartford area. She was employed at Trinity College, where she enjoyed interacting with the students, who kept her youthful prior to retirement at the age of 92. Olga enjoyed life; time with her family, singing, dancing, traveling and her trademark were her jokes. She was a member and Vice President of the Italian American Ladies Society. Olga is survived by her daughter Maria Elena Mangiafico of Rome, Italy; her son Ernesto and son-in-law Angel Diaz-Mangiafico of Wethersfield; five grandchildren Vianca, Sheldon, Adriana, Marco and Serena as well as several nieces, nephews and a countless number of loving friends. Olga lived her 94 years to the fullest and will be dearly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 10a.m. directly in St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield St. Hartford. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN, 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill, on Friday from 5-7p.m. Donations may be made in Olga's name to the . for online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. ROCKY HILL Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary