Olga Reduker, 93, of East Hartford died on July 8, 2020. Married in 1948 to Raymond (Ray), the love of her life, they shared 64 years of marriage before he predeceased her in 2012. Olga was born on November 4, 1926 to Leonty and Mary Zinchuk in Hartford. She was employed for over 30 years for the Town of East Hartford as a secretary to the Superintendent of schools and later to the Assistant Principal at the high school. Olga was active at All Saints Orthodox Church where she worked on the bazaar for many years and volunteered in numerous activities within the church. Her greatest joy was her loving family. Nana will be lovingly remembered for her gardens, her deep passion for painting and art, her love of books, traveling and especially her Cape Cod home. Olga is survived by her two children, her son Jonathan Reduker and grandchildren Anna and Alexander; and daughter Joanne Driver (Todd) and grandchildren Dylan, Caitlin and Haley; her sister-in-law Margaret Zinchuk, wife of deceased brother William Zinchuk; and her best friend from early childhood Marion Hancock. Funeral and burial will be on Monday, July 13, 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Masks are required at the graveside In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Orthodox Church, 205 Scarborough Street, Hartford, CT 06105. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.