Olga Stiland

Olga Stiland Obituary
Olga Dalan Stiland, 94, of Somers, previously of Avon, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Olga, known lovingly as Ama to many, was born in Norway, a daughter of Tonnes and Anne (Tomine) Dalan. She was the beloved wife of the late Karl E. Stiland Ama and Karl emigrated to the U.S. where they met, fell in love and started their family. She received her training as a Registered Nurse in Norway. She was a loving and compassionate lady whose primary focus was caring for her family. She leaves a daughter and her husband, Diane and Robert Socha of Somers son and his wife, Norman and Karen Stiland of East Hartland; seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Heather, Christopher, and Lindsey Socha, Logan, Luke and Leighton Stiland, and her sister Elisabeth Uleberg of Norway. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Anne Karin Stiland and many sisters & brothers. Calling hours will be held Wednesday March 4, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church, 116 Walnut Hill Rd., East Hartland. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be at a later date in East Hartland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church, 116 Walnut Hill Rd., East Hartland CT 06027 or Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 W. Avon Rd., Avon CT 06001 To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2020
