Olga Veronesi


1929 - 2019
Olga Veronesi Obituary
Olga (Muraro) Veronesi, 90, of Simsbury, wife of the late Bruno Veronesi, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Mary Home in West Hartford. She was born November 6, 1929 in Torrington, daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Brunello) Muraro and had moved to Simsbury 60 years ago. Mrs. Veronesi was a Manager at Mass Mutual for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Simsbury. Olga enjoyed cooking and entertaining and was an avid fan of the UCONN Huskies Men's and Women's basketball teams. She leaves several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her siblings, Mario Muraro, Edith Gath, Elsie DeBellis and Guido Muraro Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Olga's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
