Olive E. "Beth" Sinnamon

Olive E. "Beth" Sinnamon Obituary
Beth passed on February 13, 2019, at the Vermont Respite House. Born in Hartford to Walter H. Frary and Marian Roby Frary. Graduate of Hartford HS in secretarial training. Married William J. Sinnamon of Manchester in 1942. They raised two daughters in West Hartford. Beth had a 21 year career at CPTV, lastly as Assistant Program Manager. She was a 25 year resident of Higganum, then a move to Cromwell,and finally to Vermont in 2012. Bill and Beth had lifelong friends and family from Hartford, Manchester, St. James's Church, Holy Trinity Church, and Red Oak Hill. She was a cheerful, gracious, and talented lady who is dearly missed. She leaves daughters Valerie of Isle LaMotte, VT, and Carol of Groton, CT, sister-in-law Rella Dickie of FL, and Lepak nieces Susan and Virginia, and nephew Gary. She was predeceased by her husband, her sister Anna Frary Lepak and nephew Dennis.There will be a graveside service in the Spring at East Cemetery in Manchester, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
