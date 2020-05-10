Olivia R. Florence, 92, departed this earthly realm on April 7, 2020 to enter into the eternal, loving arms of God while at the Windsor Health & Rehab in Windsor, CT. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date honoring Ms. O's well-lived life. She was born the 7th child of 11 siblings to Daniel and Dwer Mae (Lowe) Russell, February 26, 1928 in Dolomite, AL. Ms. O (as she was affectionately known by family and friends) moved from Alabama in 1949 to settle in East Hartford, CT. There, she found employment at Hamilton Standard where she worked for over 25 years and retired. She purchased her first home on Ashford St., Hartford in 1953 where she lived and loved to entertain for over 50 years, Ms. O became involved with many community activities including becoming block captain for the National Night Out Yearly Celebration. Because of her long term, dedicated involvement, she received many proclamations from several mayors of the City of Hartford including The Honorable Carrie Perry. Ms. O was preceded in death by her parents, 2 Brothers and 7 Sisters. She is survived by her loving son, Richard D. Williams, Jr. and his wife Marilyn Lollar-Williams of Windsor, CT, a sister - Betty R. (husband Lewis) Cope of Birmingham, AL, 2 special nephews - Donald C. McMeans and William H. Johnson, Jr., 3 Grandchildren - Maisha W. (husband Shajuan) Petrucci, Rafeeq Williams and R. Shareef Williams, 4 Great Grandchildren - Ashanti Lawrence, Quaron Lawrence, Irulan Williams and Jayden Meertens and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends. Ms. O loved and adored her only child, Richard Williams as well as her family, who brought her great joy and comfort throughout her life. Her sense of humor, witty conversation, feisty and loving personality will be greatly missed. Happy Mothers Day Mother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store