Olivin (Ollie) Michaud, 90, of Avon, CT, passed away on May 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. His loving daughter, Cynthia, and two grandchildren, Arianna Innarelli and Albert Innarelli, remained by his side for the weeks leading up to his death. He was born on July 14, 1929, in St. Francis, Maine and moved to West Hartford, CT after returning from war, and marrying his wife, Yolande Dominique Michaud. He was a proud two-war veteran, serving in World War II and the Korean War. He spent the majority of his professional career working at Chandler Evans (a division of Pratt & Whitney), as a mechanical engineer, which he loved. As a father, he was always the first to support his children in all of their endeavors. Whether it was rooting for Cynthia in gymnastics and soccer or rocking on with Mark who played in a rock band, he was always their biggest fan. Ollie's greatest birthday gift of all, was that his daughter, Cynthia, was born on his birthday. He loved that he could share his day with her, as it made it that much more special. He provided his children things that cannot be taught in school. He was wise beyond his years, and instilled values in his children to always be kind, loving, and respectful. He was their best friend and role model in life. As much as he loved being a father, Ollie had no greater joy than being a grandfather (our "Pepe"). When his grandchildren needed a new nanny, he jumped at the opportunity, saying "I'll take the job!" He would always say how this was the best job he ever had, because he was able to spend each and every day with his grandchildren. Boy, and did he love to spoil them (to his daughter's chagrin)! He drove Arianna and Albert to school every day and back. Often, they would be greeted with two large McDonald's french fries and a $20 bill to "go crazy" at Walmart. He loved taking them bowling, going out to eat, watching their activities, and just spending quality time. He would always say how his grandchildren were the reason he got up in the morning. With that said, his grandchildren loved him more than anything. Not only was he a grandfather to them, but he took on the role of Pepe to all of their friends. Ollie touched the lives of all he met. Whether it be family, friends, or complete strangers. He never spoke a bad word of anyone, and always looked for ways to brighten peoples' days. He was known around the community as an honorable, loving, and joyful man. He had the best laugh and the strongest bear hugs up until the end. He was an impeccable dresser, frequently attending even casual events in suit and tie. Ollie was a devout Catholic and sat in the same pew at each mass at St. Ann's Church in Avon, CT, until he no longer could attend. He would always light two candles, one for his family on earth, and the other for his family above. He was excellent singer, often being compared to Tony Bennett, both because of his excellent voice as well as his classy appearance. The hallmarks of his life included the boundless love for his family and pets. He was an avid gardener, but his true passion was bowling. He was a member of a competitive bowling league and was one of the top bowlers in the state for many years. He loved teaching his grandchildren how to bowl, and they credit their "pin dropping skills" to him. He also loved to exercise, going on long nature walks every morning listening to the birds. Ollie was pre-deceased by his loving wife Yolande, his parents, Agnus Jandreau, and Emile Michaud, and his siblings, Clide Michaud, Bertrand Michaud, Renald Michaud, Edwin Michaud, Patricia Brown and Fern Jalburt. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Innarelli-Crouch, and her husband John Crouch, his son Mark Michaud, his grandchildren Arianna Innarelli and Albert Innarelli, his step-grandchildren, Andrew Crouch and Lily Crouch, and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Graveside burial services will be held for family and friends at St. Ann's Cemetery in Avon, CT Wednesday, May 27th at 11:30. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. We want to thank the caregivers for my father, Carla Martins and Jonathan Stolfie, from Griswold Home Care for their excellent care and the undeniable love they showed him. There will be a celebration of Ollie's life at a later date, which will be announced as the date approaches. We look forward to the day when we can all get together to hug, laugh, and celebrate the life of the man we all loved. We will love and miss him forever.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.