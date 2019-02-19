Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Resources
More Obituaries for Omar Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Omar M. Morrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Omar M. Morrison Obituary
Omar Michael Morrison, 46, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2019. He leaves to mourn his death – Father (Michael Morrison Sr.), Grandmother (Muriel Morrison), Grand Aunt (Ivy Johnson) three brothers – Omar Sr. (Judith), Mike Jr. (Heather) and Jermaine Johnson (Monica), five nieces (Amellia, Aubrey, Madalyn. Zoe, and Joylyn), one nephew – Christopher, one godson (Keanu Rivera), stepmom – Donna, aunts (Marjorie, Heather, Cecille, Judith, Carol, Grace, Verna, Paulette, and Nicole), uncles (Horace, Hopeton, Newton, and Oral), hosts of cousins, friends and other well-wishers. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Omar migrated to Hartford, CT in March, 1982 He graduated from University of Hartford in May, 1996. Predeceased by his mother - Valerie Shaw, Grand-Aunt, Elret Foster. Memorial Service will be held at All Faith Memorial Chapel in South Windsor, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, Saturday, February 23. May his soul rest in peace and perpetual light shine on him forever.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.