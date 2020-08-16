1/1
Omar Montalvo
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Omar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 11th 1940 - August 1st 2020 On August 1st Omar Montalvo at the age of 79 of 494 Atlantic Street, Bridgeport passed away peacefully alongside of his family. Omar was born on October 11, 1940 in Baire Oriente Cuba to Emilio & Eutimia they immigrated to the US in 1952. His family settled in Bridgeport which he resided the rest of his life. Omar met the love of his life Rose Marie Alvarez at the age of 15 riding her bike through the neighborhood. On Nov. 30, 1963 they were married and together 57 years. They moved into their current home in 1963 for the remainder of his life and had two sons Omar and Ricky. Omar was always active in his community helping fellow community members. Omar enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite activity was following his 6 grandchildren playing sports throughout the country. Omar is survived by his devoted wife Rose Marie his adoring sons Omar & Ricky their wife's Yasmid & Jill and his 6 grandchildren Demille, Bryanna, Domenica, Omar, Ricky and Isabella A private memorial will be held to celebrate his life. In honor of Omar, the family is asking that donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Call 800.272.3900.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 14, 2020
Montalvo Family,
Please accept my sincere condolences of the passing of a wonderful person.
Great memories.
David Danko
Friend
August 13, 2020
So sorry to hear this Rosy, My Prayers go out to you & the Family.
Carol Savo (Daniels)
Coworker
August 13, 2020
I’m so sorry for your families loss. May you all find comfort in your cherished memories. God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Sniffin
Friend
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 12, 2020
Rosie, Omar, Ricky and the family: I was so sad to hear of Omar’s passing. I have fond memories of him. We had a lot of fun working at the store and parties at your home. He was a great boss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time. Rest In Peace Omar.
Whity Arszyla
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved