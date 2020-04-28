|
Omer A. Ruel, 94, of Southington and formerly of Manchester and Hartford, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Rejeanne (LeClerc) Ruel to whom he was married for sixty-six years. Born May 21, 1925 in Coaticook, Canada, he was the son of the late Donat and Adelina (St. Pierre) Ruel. Omer was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus at Isabella Council 15. He was also a parishioner at Saint Dominic Church, Southington. In 1948 upon his marriage to his beloved wife, Rejeanne, they immigrated to the United States achieving their dream of becoming U.S. citizens in 1969. Through hard work and perseverance he achieved the American dream and made a better life for his family, passing along those values to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Paul Ruel (Karen) of Enfield, Lauraine Carlson (Fred) of Weatogue, Larry Ruel (Cynthia) of Burlington, Claudette Pittman (Herb) of Meriden and Lisa Chetelat (Joseph) of North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christian, Courtney, Kathleen, Stephanie, Christopher, Jennifer, Alex, Adele and Natalie, and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ryan, Evan, Mason, James and another arriving in October. Omer is also survived by two sisters, Lucienne Lamoureux and Yolande Brasseur of Vermont and his sisters in law, Semida Ruel (CA) Collette Lemay, brother in law, Clarence Leclerc both of Canada and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 11 siblings. A graveside service will be private. A memorial Mass at St. Dominic Church, Southington will be held at a date and time to be announced. Donations may be made in his memory to the Salesian Missions, 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5710. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020