Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
The Suffield House
Suffield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ondine Frohberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ondine Felice Frohberg


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ondine Felice Frohberg Obituary
Ondine Felice Frohberg, 64, of Suffield, passed away November, 2019. Born January 7, 1955 she was the daughter of Helen M Frohberg and the late Dr. Harry R Frohberg. Born in Boston, MA, she moved to and resided in Suffield since 2000 with her mother. She enjoyed Suffield Senior Center wellness classes, area trips and luncheons. She was an avid walker and loved her cat Wendy. With her parents, she traveled abroad and loved touring new places and countries. Prior to living in Suffield, she lived in Dover, MA and Naples, FL. In addition to her mother, Ondine is survived by her aunt Cynthia Meyer; cousins and their spouses Debbie and Rick Turzak, Peter and Pam Meyer, Marilyn and Bill Campbell, Fred and Linda Chase, Barbara and Dick Dietrich, Christine and Robert Dunn, and their families. Memorial donations may be made to the Enfield Police Benevolent Association, P.O. Box 3447, Enfield CT 06083-3447 or the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. A Reception celebrating Ondine's life will be held on Saturday morning at 10:30 AM on March 21st at The Suffield House, 1 Canal Rd., Suffield, CT. To RSVP, please contact Marilyn Campbell 415-531-3716 or [email protected] Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ondine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now