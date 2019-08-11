Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Onery Davis Obituary
Onery Davis, 82, of Hartford, CT, departed this life on July 24, 2019. Mr. Davis was one of the last survivors of the tragic yet historic Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus fire that took place on Barbour Street in Hartford on July 6, 1944. Mr. Davis leaves to cherish his memory, his longtime friend and compassionate caregiver, Nannie B. Wood. A celebration of Onery's life will take place at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the family and friends of Mr. Davis, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
