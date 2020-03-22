Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ora Lee Maxine Johnson

Ora Lee Maxine McNeil Johnson, 82, of Bloomfield, beloved wife of the late Archie Johnson and devoted mother of Karen Caine and Simone Johnson, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Maxine was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 24, 10 a.m.-12 Noon, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Celebration of Life and burial at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery will need to be private. For updates on funeral arrangements, to see the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
