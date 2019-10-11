Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
14 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Orazio Roberto
Orazio Roberto

Orazio Roberto


1927 - 2019
Orazio Roberto Obituary
Orazio Roberto, age 92, of Ivoryton passed away on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the beloved husband of Violante (Ranaudo) Roberto. He was born on September 5, 1927 in Serino, Italy the son of Angelo and Amalia (Cianculli) Roberto. Orazio and Violante were married on June 9, 1957 in Saint Nicholas Church in Gesualdo, Italy and came to the United States in 1966 and settled in Ivoryton in 1967. He was a communicant at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Essex and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Old Saybrook. An avid vegetable gardener he loved to be in his garden and took pride in sharing the bounty of his love with his family, neighbors, and many friends who would always stop by for a visit. He would say his grandchildren were his "Gold" a rich man he was indeed. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Besides his beloved wife Violante, he leaves his sons and their wives, Antonio and Margaret Roberto of Essex and Michael A. and Kristin Roberto of Holliston, Massachusetts and his grandchildren, Nicholas, Katherine, Grace, Celia and Luke Roberto. Orazio was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Concetta Muscolino, Maria Roberto, Nicolina Falivene, and Giuseppe, Angelo, and Nicholas Roberto. His Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street in Essex. Interment will follow in the Centerbrook Cemetery, Westbrook Road in Centerbrook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Essex Fire Engine Co. #1, 11 Saybrook Road, Essex, CT 06409 or to the Essex Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 233, Ivoryton, CT 06442. To share a memory of Orazio or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2019
