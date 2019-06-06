Orcutt Calvin Carle of Torrington, CT, and formerly of Bristol, CT, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his children, Sarah Vallera and husband Donald of Goshen; Peter Carle and wife Patricia of East Windsor, NJ; Gary Carle and wife Renee; Edward Carle and wife Vivian; David Carle and wife Paula, all of Bristol; and Ellen Carle and fiance Kevin Fournelle of Torrington, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Orcutt is pre-deceased by his wife, Carolyn Carle; an infant son, Kenneth Parks Carle; and three siblings, Shirley Suneson, Parks Carle and Hilda Tufankjian. Born on October 29, 1932, in Princeton, Maine, to Peter and Villa Carle, Orcutt was a devoted son, husband, father and brother, who carried a deep love of his hometown throughout his life travels. He was a lifelong Christian, and all who knew Orcutt were impressed by his gentle nature and love for others.Orcutt served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, attended Parks College of Engineering and Aviation in Saint Louis, Missouri, and worked as a millwright for Georgia Pacific in Woodland, Maine, and New Departure Hyatt, in Bristol, CT. Among his hobbies were gardening, hiking and flying. He held a pilot's license at age 16, earning him the position of youngest pilot in the state of Maine.A memorial service celebrating Orcutt's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.,Southington. Calling hours will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 10:30. There will be a graveside ceremony with military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, CT, at the conclusion of the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Pentecostal Church of Torrington Youth Services at 121 Beechwood Ave., Torrington, CT 06790. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary