1/1
Orin Maurice Miles Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orin M. Miles, Jr, "Junior", 85, of Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, September 16th. Junior was born in Potsdam, NY, to the late Kathleen and Orin M. Miles, Sr. He began his career in the used car business working in his father's shop as a kid. He went on to own Miles Auto Sales, Mansfield Auto Parts, Auto Land, a Western Auto in Malone, NY as well as multiple real estate interests. He was very involved in the communities that he subsided in, and in 1984 the Town of Coventry held Junior Miles Day to honor his involvement and accomplishments in town. He even went into retirement by going back to work at Ray Seraphin Ford, where he had started working decades earlier. He left his beloved wife of 65 years, Sheila (McKean) Miles, their children Jerry Miles and his wife, Emily, Tom Miles and his wife, Maryann Soto and Sherri Voisine and husband Marc, along with 8 grandchildren, Shelley Miles and husband Brian Farnsworth, Sheila Bodyk and husband Matthew, Scott Miles, LaTeasha Soto and husband Angel, Cody Miles and wife Sierra, Meadow, Montana and Marina Voisine, 5 great grandchildren, Lynnaya and Sierra Mainard, Stephen Bodyk and Cameron and Tyler Soto, and 2 great, great grandchildren, Jameson and Jackson Riley. A memorial service will be held on a future date at the family's discretion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved