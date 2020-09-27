Orin M. Miles, Jr, "Junior", 85, of Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, September 16th. Junior was born in Potsdam, NY, to the late Kathleen and Orin M. Miles, Sr. He began his career in the used car business working in his father's shop as a kid. He went on to own Miles Auto Sales, Mansfield Auto Parts, Auto Land, a Western Auto in Malone, NY as well as multiple real estate interests. He was very involved in the communities that he subsided in, and in 1984 the Town of Coventry held Junior Miles Day to honor his involvement and accomplishments in town. He even went into retirement by going back to work at Ray Seraphin Ford, where he had started working decades earlier. He left his beloved wife of 65 years, Sheila (McKean) Miles, their children Jerry Miles and his wife, Emily, Tom Miles and his wife, Maryann Soto and Sherri Voisine and husband Marc, along with 8 grandchildren, Shelley Miles and husband Brian Farnsworth, Sheila Bodyk and husband Matthew, Scott Miles, LaTeasha Soto and husband Angel, Cody Miles and wife Sierra, Meadow, Montana and Marina Voisine, 5 great grandchildren, Lynnaya and Sierra Mainard, Stephen Bodyk and Cameron and Tyler Soto, and 2 great, great grandchildren, Jameson and Jackson Riley. A memorial service will be held on a future date at the family's discretion.



