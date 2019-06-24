Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlando DiCenso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlando DiCenso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Orlando DiCenso Obituary
Orlando DiCenso, 88, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband of Angela (Susi) DiCenso, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. Orlando was born in Pettorano Sul Gizio, province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy. He was the son of the late Francesco and Celilia (Cianchetta) DiCenso. Orlando will be missed dearly by his wife Angela of 61 years, his extended family, and his close friends. Orlando lived most of his adult life in Hartford, CT. He worked for many years in road construction. He enjoyed gardening and sharing homemade wine with friends and family. Calling hours for Orlando will be held on Tuesday, June 25th from 9-10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Maria Reina de la Paz Parish (St. Lawrence O'Toole Church), 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford. Entombment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now