Orville R. "Lucky" Look

Orville "Lucky" R. Look, of Burlington, beloved son of the late Elmer B. and Frances (Preston) Look, passed away on May 20, 2019 after an extended period of ill health. Born in Whiting, Maine, Lucky spent his childhood in Maine before heading out to pursue a musical career in country music. He wrote and recorded several albums, and played in night clubs throughout New England. In his earlier years, he appeared on the Wheeling Jamboree in Wheeling, West Virginia. Lucky served in the Korean War (1953-1955), and was a life time member of the American Legion Post 9 in Machias, Maine.Besides his wife Frances (Grouten) Look of 46 years, he is survived by his children from his first wife, Jacqueline: Naida Pennell (Perry), Robert, Wade, Timothy (Ann) and his daughter, Autumn, by his wife Frances, as well as 6 grandchildren, Randall, Justin, Joshua, Jared, Laura and Robert; 2 step-grandchildren Kristen and Nathan; and 2 great grandchildren Judah and Wyeth. He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Beal, and was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters: Harvey, Jim, Charlie, Richard, Elmer "Pete", Doris, Marjorie, Marguerite, Madeline and Joyce. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Tuesday (May 28) from 5:00-7:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 7:00pm. Burial will be in the Look Family Cemetery, Route 191, Whiting, Maine at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
