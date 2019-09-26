Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Committal
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery
More Obituaries for Oscar Sosa
Oscar Sosa Sr.


1932 - 2019
Oscar Sosa Sr. Obituary
On Friday, September 20, 2019, Oscar Sosa, Sr., 86, was called to eternal peace while at home, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Cuba on October 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Evangelino & Angela (Penton) Sosa. At a young age, he left Cuba and his family behind due to the political unrest at the time. On a leap of faith to find a better life for his family in Spain, he was reunited with them in 1969 when they all came to the United States in search of the American dream. They settled in Hartford for 10 years before making their permanent home in West Hartford in 1979. He was the founder and owner of the former Credito Latino, a business that encouraged the betterment of Latin American lives, giving them a chance to establish their credit and family finances. He will always be remembered for being an honorable and proud US citizen, as our country gave him hope for a better life for his family, who he adored with all his heart. His selfless, loyal, and loving nature is the true legacy he leaves to us all, always being someone you could count on without fail. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Julio Sosa and a brother-in-law Jose Ramon "Macho" Peraza. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 63 years Maria (Peraza) Sosa, his children, Marisela Urbay and husband Ibrahim of Miami, FL, Oscar Sosa, Jr. and his wife Kelli, Odovel Sosa and his wife Santina all of West Hartford, his brother and best friend Alfredo Sosa and his wife Melba of Coral Springs, FL, his brother-in-law Fidel Peraza and his wife Orlaida, a sister-in-law Milagros Peraza, all of Miami, FL, a sister-in law Irma Sosa of West Hartford, and seven adored grandchildren, Allison, Ivanita, Lauren, Amandah, Issac, Oscar III, and Ricardo. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Saturday, September 28, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. Following visitation, we will be traveling in procession to Cedar Hill Cemetery for Committal Prayers where services will conclude. To share a memory or words of comfort with Oscar's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
