Otis Donald Williams, Jr., 86, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Windsor. Born in Gainesville, FL on August 3, 1933, son of the late Otis D. Williams, Sr. and Ollie Mae (Haywood) Williams, he was raised in Gainesville, FL and moved to Connecticut with his family as a young boy. Otis attended Hartford Public Schools and graduated from Weaver High School, Class of 1952. After high school, he took position at Underwood Typewriter and later at the US Post Office in Hartford where worked for 40 years until his retirement in 2000. At the end of his career, Otis was the #1 Senior Mail Handler at the Hartford Post Office. While working for the US Post Office, Otis returned to school at Manchester Community College where he earned an Associates Degree in Business. In his spare time, he enjoyed tending to the vegetable gardens around his home, fishing, playing cards, cooking, and playing Jazz music on the piano. Otis loved to travel and took many trips throughout the United States in his RV and cruises throughout the Caribbean. He also owned a cabin cruiser and fishing boat for many years which he enjoyed taking out on Long Island Sound during the summer months. During his retirement, Otis enjoyed spending the winter months at his home in Florida and taking his grandchildren to Walt Disney World during their school vacations. He was a member of Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Hartford for many years. He leaves his stepmother, Susan Williams of Gainesville, FL; five children, Donnette Williams-Edwards of Windsor, Yolanda D. Williams of Hartford, Blaine Reed of Hartford, Cheryln D. Dillon and her husband Thomas of Bloomfield, and Serena D. Williams of East Hartford; 12 grandchildren, Felicia S. Williams of Fort Myers, FL, D. Joaquin Williams, Sr. and his wife Alecia of Hartford, Michael D. Williams of Meriden, Tawanda Ward of East Windsor, Keisha Reed of Hartford, Tiffany Reed-Edison and her husband Ronald of Dacula, GA, Mareka S. Williams of Avon, Keisha R. Jones of Hartford, Chanda-Tai Easterling of East Hartford, Shayla B. Williams of Windsor, Erika Ward of Hartford, and Michael Closs of East Hartford; a sister-in-law whom he helped to raise, Rosemarie Easterling of Hartford; 26 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; his wife, Mattie Eva Williams of Windsor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his first wife Beverly A.E. Williams; a daughter, Luella Reed-Ward; a son-in-law, David Edwards; a brother, James Taylor; a sister, Marlene Carter; and his faithful companion of many years, Bingo. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 12, 10-11 a.m., followed by a private Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Due to the current pandemic, attendance may be limited by the funeral home as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting, www.stjude.org/donate. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the funeral service after 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.